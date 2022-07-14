Advisor Partners LLC Sells 126 Shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Advisor Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) by 1.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,929 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in CGI were worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of CGI in the fourth quarter valued at about $153,156,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of CGI by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CGI by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 11,061 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CGI by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CGI in the fourth quarter valued at about $924,000. Institutional investors own 51.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GIB traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $80.68. 979 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,814. The company has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.19. CGI Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.76 and a twelve month high of $93.93.

CGI ( NYSE:GIB Get Rating ) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. CGI had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 20.92%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CGI Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of CGI from C$127.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.04.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

