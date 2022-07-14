Advisor Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,674 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Barrick Gold by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 88,939,006 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,689,852,000 after purchasing an additional 5,107,044 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,628,115 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $316,156,000 after acquiring an additional 449,136 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,321,923 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $310,117,000 after acquiring an additional 63,070 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,698,422 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $146,259,000 after acquiring an additional 621,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,498,258 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $142,561,000 after acquiring an additional 3,251,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GOLD shares. Raymond James set a $31.00 price target on Barrick Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. TD Securities decreased their target price on Barrick Gold from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.01.

NYSE:GOLD traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.31. The company had a trading volume of 870,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,903,732. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1-year low of $16.17 and a 1-year high of $26.07. The firm has a market cap of $27.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 3.23.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 16.18%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Barrick Gold’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This is an increase from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is presently 36.70%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

