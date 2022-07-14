Advisor Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 3,133.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,924,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,068,000 after acquiring an additional 2,834,444 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,946,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787,910 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 531.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,045,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721,500 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,135,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,708,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,993 shares during the period. 63.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KHC stock traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.40. The company had a trading volume of 43,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,968,481. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.61. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $32.78 and a one year high of $44.87. The firm has a market cap of $47.00 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 161.62%.

In related news, EVP Marcos Eloi Lima sold 28,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.97, for a total value of $1,066,769.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 193,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,169,887.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Miguel Patricio sold 259,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $11,510,940.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,897,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,018,333.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 305,094 shares of company stock worth $13,171,478. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KHC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.29.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

