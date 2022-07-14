Advisor Partners LLC Lowers Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Advisor Partners LLC cut its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 719 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. William Allan LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 42.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ traded down $5.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $280.44. 1,319,424 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,440,391. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $269.28 and a 1-year high of $408.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $292.88 and a 200 day moving average of $332.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.527 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

