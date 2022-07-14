Advisor Partners LLC Increases Stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 107,395 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,844 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 30,774 shares of the bank’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 4,445 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 61,347 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 20,463 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 42,682 shares of the bank’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 11,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC raised its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 162.5% during the 4th quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 162,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 100,438 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BBVA stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.95. 186,014 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,421,242. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $25.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.53. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $4.03 and a fifty-two week high of $7.26.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 23.15%. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BBVA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.00 ($6.00) to €5.80 ($5.80) in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.50 ($6.50) to €6.20 ($6.20) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.17.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension and investment funds.

