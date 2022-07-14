Advisor Partners LLC Has $584,000 Holdings in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) by 65.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,808 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,476 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Cogent Communications in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Cogent Communications in the first quarter worth $53,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Cogent Communications by 3,905.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Cogent Communications in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Cogent Communications by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CCOI. TheStreet lowered shares of Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.80.

Shares of CCOI traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $59.02. 10 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,083. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.09. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.16 and a 52 week high of $80.50. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.72 and a beta of 0.29.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.18). Cogent Communications had a net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 6.39%. The firm had revenue of $149.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 550.01%.

In other Cogent Communications news, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 4,850 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.49, for a total value of $293,376.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,532,616. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $142,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,989,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,120 shares of company stock worth $608,398 over the last three months. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

