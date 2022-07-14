Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Stock Position Trimmed by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC cut its position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,745 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sara Bay Financial raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 13,572 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $1,220,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,563 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $565,000. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,741,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.68.

STX stock traded down $2.00 on Thursday, reaching $72.56. 8,976 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,010,638. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $67.36 and a 12 month high of $117.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16, a PEG ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.33, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The data storage provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 339.73% and a net margin of 15.40%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.40%.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

