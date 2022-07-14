Advisor Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) by 46.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,528 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the first quarter worth about $1,813,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,468,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,333,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $657,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CALM. StockNews.com began coverage on Cal-Maine Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Cal-Maine Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Consumer Edge raised Cal-Maine Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

NASDAQ:CALM traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $52.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,340. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $33.85 and a one year high of $59.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.30 and a beta of -0.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.50 and a 200 day moving average of $47.06.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

