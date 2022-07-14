Advisor Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) by 46.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,528 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the first quarter worth about $1,813,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,468,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,333,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $657,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have recently commented on CALM. StockNews.com began coverage on Cal-Maine Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Cal-Maine Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Consumer Edge raised Cal-Maine Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.
Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cal-Maine Foods (CALM)
- Fastenal Stock By the Numbers
- 3 More Stocks For the Second Half to Consider
- United Natural Foods Stock is Ready to be Snacked On
- Elastic Stock is a Buoyant Search Play
- 3M (NYSE: MMM) Is Now A Good Time To Buy 3M After Downgrades?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.