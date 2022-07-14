Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Sold by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC reduced its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,252 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LH. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 160 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,906 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,099 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,859,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,480,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,929 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,690,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LH traded down $3.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $237.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,103. The company has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.02. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $212.40 and a 52 week high of $317.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $240.20 and its 200 day moving average is $261.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $6.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.88 by $0.23. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LH shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $294.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $344.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $354.00 to $323.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $297.72.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

