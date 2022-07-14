Advisor Partners LLC Has $609,000 Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 41,667 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HBAN. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 17,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 5,358 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 15,898 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 147,444 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HBAN. Wedbush cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.12.

Huntington Bancshares stock traded down $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $11.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,116,275. The firm has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.36. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $11.67 and a one year high of $17.79.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 52.99%.

In related news, insider Helga Houston sold 28,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total transaction of $387,845.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 496,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,836,446.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard H. King purchased 2,178 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.78 per share, for a total transaction of $30,012.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,492 shares in the company, valued at $1,040,279.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,327 shares of company stock worth $657,985. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

