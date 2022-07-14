Critical Contrast: BlueCity (NASDAQ:BLCT) & Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT)

BlueCity (NASDAQ:BLCT – Get Rating) and Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares BlueCity and Hut 8 Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlueCity -28.76% -51.81% -39.67% Hut 8 Mining -27.23% 4.99% 4.40%

This table compares BlueCity and Hut 8 Mining’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlueCity $168.94 million 0.32 -$48.59 million N/A N/A Hut 8 Mining $138.64 million 1.83 -$58.02 million ($0.30) -4.77

BlueCity has higher revenue and earnings than Hut 8 Mining.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

20.7% of BlueCity shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.3% of Hut 8 Mining shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for BlueCity and Hut 8 Mining, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BlueCity 0 0 0 0 N/A Hut 8 Mining 0 0 3 0 3.00

Hut 8 Mining has a consensus target price of $7.67, indicating a potential upside of 436.13%. Given Hut 8 Mining’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Hut 8 Mining is more favorable than BlueCity.

Summary

Hut 8 Mining beats BlueCity on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

BlueCity Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlueCity Holdings Limited operates a platform for LGBTQ community primarily under BlueCity brand in the People's Republic of China, India, South Korea, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company operates Blued, Finka, and LESDO mobile applications that offer mobile-based social and entertainment services, including live streaming, advertising, membership, merchandise sales, and other services. It also offers online health services. BlueCity Holdings Limited was founded in 2000 and is based in Beijing, China.

Hut 8 Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in North America. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBoxes in Drumheller, Alberta; and 51 BlockBoxes in Medicine Hat, Alberta. Hut 8 Mining Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

