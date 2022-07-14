Contrasting Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) and 5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM)

5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM – Get Rating) and Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Get 5E Advanced Materials alerts:

This table compares 5E Advanced Materials and Martin Marietta Materials’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 5E Advanced Materials N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Martin Marietta Materials $5.41 billion 3.53 $702.50 million $10.52 29.14

Martin Marietta Materials has higher revenue and earnings than 5E Advanced Materials.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for 5E Advanced Materials and Martin Marietta Materials, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 5E Advanced Materials 0 0 2 0 3.00 Martin Marietta Materials 0 1 9 0 2.90

5E Advanced Materials presently has a consensus target price of $36.00, indicating a potential upside of 170.47%. Martin Marietta Materials has a consensus target price of $425.00, indicating a potential upside of 37.23%. Given 5E Advanced Materials’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe 5E Advanced Materials is more favorable than Martin Marietta Materials.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.5% of Martin Marietta Materials shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Martin Marietta Materials shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares 5E Advanced Materials and Martin Marietta Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 5E Advanced Materials N/A N/A N/A Martin Marietta Materials 11.63% 11.42% 5.42%

Summary

Martin Marietta Materials beats 5E Advanced Materials on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

5E Advanced Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)

5E Advanced Materials Inc. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and the United States. The company primarily explores for borates and lithium deposits. It focuses on the Fort Cady project located in Southern California. The company was formerly known as American Pacific Borates Limited. 5E Advanced Materials Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc., a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries. The company also produces magnesia-based chemicals products that are used in industrial, agricultural, and environmental applications; and dolomitic lime primarily to customers for steel production and soil stabilization. Its chemical products are used in flame retardants, wastewater treatment, pulp and paper production, and other environmental applications. The company was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for 5E Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 5E Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.