Advisor Partners LLC Invests $593,000 in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,520 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $593,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHCG. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of LHC Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 103.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 199 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in LHC Group by 312.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 322 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in LHC Group by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in LHC Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LHCG traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $157.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,676. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 49.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. LHC Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.42 and a 52 week high of $216.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $162.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.36.

LHC Group ( NASDAQ:LHCG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The health services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $571.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.10 million. LHC Group had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that LHC Group, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LHCG. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Truist Financial lowered shares of LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of LHC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LHC Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of LHC Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.33.

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. It operates through five segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home and Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services, and Healthcare Innovations (HCI).

