Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Shares Acquired by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,872 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 3,087.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 145,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,336,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MOH traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $281.35. The company had a trading volume of 931 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,757. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $243.32 and a twelve month high of $350.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $285.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $304.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.80.

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.54 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 31.85%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.18 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MOH. Bank of America downgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $355.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $356.00 to $366.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $308.00 to $301.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $341.00.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 200 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total transaction of $61,588.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,657 shares in the company, valued at $5,129,356.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

