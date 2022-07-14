Head to Head Review: Switch (NYSE:SWCH) vs. Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT)

Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT – Get Rating) and Switch (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Direct Digital alerts:

This table compares Direct Digital and Switch’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Direct Digital $38.14 million 0.11 N/A N/A N/A Switch $592.04 million 13.92 $5.41 million $0.04 842.21

Switch has higher revenue and earnings than Direct Digital.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Direct Digital and Switch, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Direct Digital 0 0 3 0 3.00 Switch 0 11 3 0 2.21

Direct Digital presently has a consensus target price of $5.83, suggesting a potential upside of 277.56%. Switch has a consensus target price of $30.48, suggesting a potential downside of 9.59%. Given Direct Digital’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Direct Digital is more favorable than Switch.

Profitability

This table compares Direct Digital and Switch’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Direct Digital N/A N/A N/A Switch 1.05% 2.81% 0.61%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.6% of Direct Digital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.3% of Switch shares are held by institutional investors. 14.0% of Switch shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Switch beats Direct Digital on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Direct Digital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. operates as an end-to-end full-service programmatic advertising platform. The company's platform primarily focuses on providing advertising technology, data-driven campaign optimization, and other solutions to underserved and less efficient markets on both the buy- and sell-side of the digital advertising ecosystem. It serves various industry verticals, such as travel, healthcare, education, financial services, consumer products, etc. with focus on small- and mid-sized businesses. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Switch Company Profile (Get Rating)

Switch, Inc., through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers. Switch, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Direct Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direct Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.