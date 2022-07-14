MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT) versus Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Head to Head Contrast

MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Rating) and Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for MiNK Therapeutics and Ginkgo Bioworks, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MiNK Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00 Ginkgo Bioworks 1 1 5 0 2.57

MiNK Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,664.71%. Ginkgo Bioworks has a consensus target price of $7.14, indicating a potential upside of 138.85%. Given MiNK Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe MiNK Therapeutics is more favorable than Ginkgo Bioworks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.0% of MiNK Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.9% of Ginkgo Bioworks shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MiNK Therapeutics and Ginkgo Bioworks’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MiNK Therapeutics $690,000.00 57.88 -$30.21 million N/A N/A Ginkgo Bioworks $313.84 million 16.93 -$1.83 billion N/A N/A

MiNK Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ginkgo Bioworks.

Profitability

This table compares MiNK Therapeutics and Ginkgo Bioworks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MiNK Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Ginkgo Bioworks N/A -15.64% -9.39%

Summary

MiNK Therapeutics beats Ginkgo Bioworks on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MiNK Therapeutics (Get Rating)

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic, off-the-shelf, invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases. Its product candidate is AGENT-797, an off-the-shelf, allogeneic for iNKT cell therapy and treatment of various myeloma diseases, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials. The company was formerly known as AgenTus Therapeutics, Inc. MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in New York, New York. MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Agenus Inc.

About Ginkgo Bioworks (Get Rating)

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo Bioworks has a partnership with Selecta Biosciences, Inc. to develop ImmTOR technology platform. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

