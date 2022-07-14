Reviewing Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) & Scientific Learning (OTCMKTS:SCIL)

Scientific Learning (OTCMKTS:SCIL – Get Rating) and Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Scientific Learning and Vitru, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Scientific Learning 0 0 0 0 N/A Vitru 0 0 1 0 3.00

Vitru has a consensus target price of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 43.80%. Given Vitru’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vitru is more favorable than Scientific Learning.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Scientific Learning and Vitru’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scientific Learning $15.80 million N/A -$340,000.00 N/A N/A Vitru $116.98 million 3.33 $13.09 million $0.56 29.80

Vitru has higher revenue and earnings than Scientific Learning.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

66.4% of Vitru shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.1% of Scientific Learning shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Scientific Learning and Vitru’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scientific Learning N/A N/A N/A Vitru 10.96% 8.79% 5.55%

Summary

Vitru beats Scientific Learning on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Scientific Learning (Get Rating)

Scientific Learning Corporation, an education company, develops, distributes, and licenses technology that accelerates learning by enhancing the processing efficiency of the brain. Its flagship Fast ForWord, a Web-based product, comprises Fast ForWord Language for elementary learners and Fast ForWord Literacy for adolescent learners that build foundational reading and language skills to help districts move below grade level learners to learn in the general classroom, and Fast ForWord Reading, which builds learning capacity through developing cognitive skills using exercises focusing on phonemic awareness, phonics and decoding, spelling, vocabulary, fluency, and comprehension. The company also provides Reading Assistant that offers a one-on-one reading tutor for learners; ResultsNow!, an online hosting and support solution for its Fast ForWord and Reading Assistant products; and BrainPro services targeted at learners who are below grade level. In addition, it offers on-site product training, technical installation, implementation management, consulting, and Web-based synchronous and asynchronous professional development services; and software technical update releases, as well as extensive telephone, email, and chat support services. The company offers learning solutions primarily to educational institutions, speech and language clinics, learning centers, and parents. Scientific Learning Corporation was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

About Vitru (Get Rating)

Vitru Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distance learning education company in the postsecondary digital education market in Brazil. It operates through three segments: Digital Education Undergraduate Courses, Continuing Education Courses, and On-Campus Undergraduate Courses. The company offers digital education undergraduate courses in hybrid methodology, which consists of weekly in-person meetings with on-site tutors. Its courses primarily comprise pedagogy, business administration, accounting, physical education, engineering, vocational education, and health-related courses. The company also offers continuing education courses primarily in pedagogy, finance, and business, as well as in other subjects, such as law, engineering, IT, and health-related courses through hybrid model, online, and on-campus. In addition, it operates 8 campuses that provides traditional on campus undergraduate courses, including business administration, accounting, physical education, engineering, law, and health-related courses. Vitru Limited was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Florianópolis, Brazil.

