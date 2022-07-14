Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.50.

VERI has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Veritone in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Veritone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Veritone from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Veritone from $49.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Veritone by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veritone by 225.0% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 54,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 37,993 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Veritone by 74.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 37,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 16,093 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Veritone by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Veritone by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,518,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,147,000 after buying an additional 190,845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

Veritone stock opened at $6.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $234.44 million, a P/E ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 3.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.54. Veritone has a fifty-two week low of $5.72 and a fifty-two week high of $37.14.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $34.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.17 million. Veritone had a negative return on equity of 84.40% and a negative net margin of 52.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.95) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Veritone will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veritone, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that uses machine learning algorithms or AI models, such as perception, prediction, and problem solving and optimization, as well as cognitive processes, including transcription, language translation, face detection and recognition, object detection and recognition, logo recognition, sentiment analysis, text keyword/topic analysis, audio/video fingerprinting, geolocation, visual moderation, and optical character recognition to reveal valuable insights from vast amounts of structured and unstructured data.

