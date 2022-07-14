Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) Stake Lowered by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,470 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF were worth $2,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PDP. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $287,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDP opened at $66.81 on Thursday. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a one year low of $66.60 and a one year high of $101.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.86 and a 200-day moving average of $78.03.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

