Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 118,812 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 74.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,874 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 118,812 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $4,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,819 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,675,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 41,843 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,481,000 after buying an additional 11,100 shares during the period. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Robert C. Biesterfeld, Jr. sold 21,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.46, for a total transaction of $2,418,013.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 181,610 shares in the company, valued at $20,242,250.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 28,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total value of $3,086,781.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,998,835.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,679 shares of company stock valued at $7,167,699. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $95.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.87. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.67 and a 52 week high of $115.99.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 3.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.07%.

Several brokerages have commented on CHRW. Cowen lifted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.86.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

