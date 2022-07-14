Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $2.69 Million Position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI – Get Rating) by 32.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,976 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $2,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FPXI. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000.

First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF stock opened at $42.03 on Thursday. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $40.51 and a 12-month high of $70.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $0.288 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This is a boost from First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%.

