Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $3.07 Million Stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,399 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $3,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 7.3% in the first quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 7.1% during the first quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 6,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.5% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,450,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 22.2% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. 70.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total transaction of $673,032.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 457,539 shares in the company, valued at $31,158,405.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 30,249 shares of company stock valued at $2,028,900 in the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $60.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.25 and a 200-day moving average of $66.75. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $58.19 and a 52-week high of $75.61.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 14.19% and a positive return on equity of 12.94%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -84.05%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.64.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

