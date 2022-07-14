Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Increases Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 54,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,920,000 after acquiring an additional 16,613 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,227,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $224,617,000 after purchasing an additional 438,989 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 1.1% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,474,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $188.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.40 and a 52 week high of $282.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $183.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.44 billion, a PE ratio of 164.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.37.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $441.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.21 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 45.30% and a net margin of 10.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Enphase Energy from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $227.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen increased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $227.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Enphase Energy from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Enphase Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.87.

In other news, Director Joseph Ian Malchow sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,706,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Benjamin John Kortlang sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.89, for a total value of $4,947,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 249,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,331,800.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 153,850 shares of company stock worth $30,289,084 over the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

