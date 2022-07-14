Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 7,717 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lowered its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 62.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,614 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,717 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BX. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone during the first quarter worth $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in Blackstone by 152.0% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 315 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BX shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $132.50 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Blackstone from $122.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Blackstone from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Blackstone from $180.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.36.

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $89.46 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.20. The firm has a market cap of $62.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.45. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.97 and a 1 year high of $149.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.93%.

In related news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $109.69 per share, for a total transaction of $548,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,748,677.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 50,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total transaction of $1,769,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 940,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,284,047.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 2,514,376 shares of company stock valued at $11,553,227 and have sold 376,431 shares valued at $19,168,730. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Blackstone (Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.