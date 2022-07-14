Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Lowers Stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 347.8% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 89.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total transaction of $961,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,988 shares in the company, valued at $1,533,545.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.55, for a total value of $134,519.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,572.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,174 shares of company stock valued at $5,171,165 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $550.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $454.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Redburn Partners started coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $475.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered FactSet Research Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $407.50.

Shares of NYSE FDS opened at $392.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a PE ratio of 38.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $376.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $408.78. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $332.67 and a fifty-two week high of $495.39.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.58. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 44.24% and a net margin of 22.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 13.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This is an increase from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 34.94%.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

