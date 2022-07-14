Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Shares Bought by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Service Co. International by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam increased its holdings in Service Co. International by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Ellen Ochoa sold 2,613 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total value of $180,035.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Steven A. Tidwell sold 63,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total value of $4,504,227.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 52,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,685,758.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 186,216 shares of company stock worth $13,088,279 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SCI opened at $68.09 on Thursday. Service Co. International has a 12-month low of $55.41 and a 12-month high of $72.07. The firm has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.11.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.35. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 40.43% and a net margin of 19.00%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Service Co. International’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Service Co. International declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $394.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This is an increase from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SCI shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Service Co. International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $64.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

