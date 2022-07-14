Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Shares Purchased by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,416 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust were worth $879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 33,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 24,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 109,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Washington Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.25.

Shares of NYSE WRE opened at $20.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.42 and a beta of 0.87. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $20.08 and a 52 week high of $26.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 566.67%.

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

