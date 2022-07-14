Brokerages Set Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Price Target at $136.64

Shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $136.64.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MRTX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $216.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $105.00 to $111.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. JMP Securities raised Mirati Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Mirati Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

NASDAQ:MRTX traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.56. 2,008 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,088,498. Mirati Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $32.96 and a 12-month high of $195.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.02.

Mirati Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MRTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.37) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.67) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6990.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics will post -14.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total value of $39,648.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,515,526.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sector Gamma AS increased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 26,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,829,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,912 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 102.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 2,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

