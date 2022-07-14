Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC Sells 200 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $1,105,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVX traded down $5.15 on Thursday, hitting $132.84. The stock had a trading volume of 80,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,209,896. The business’s fifty day moving average is $161.25 and its 200 day moving average is $152.32. The company has a market cap of $261.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $92.86 and a 52 week high of $182.40.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 17.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.38%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. Societe Generale cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen lowered their target price on Chevron from $179.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on Chevron from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Chevron from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.85.

In related news, EVP Mark A. Nelson sold 117,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $18,721,778.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,662.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $2,134,394.31. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,138.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 561,726 shares of company stock worth $94,057,396 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

