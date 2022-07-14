Brokerages Set The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) PT at $45.44

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.44.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SMPL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Friday, July 8th. Stephens upgraded shares of Simply Good Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

In other Simply Good Foods news, CMO Linda Zink sold 5,000 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $222,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 21,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,586. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Scalzo sold 100,000 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total transaction of $4,469,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,852.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Simply Good Foods in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Simply Good Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Simply Good Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Simply Good Foods by 5,036.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Simply Good Foods by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Simply Good Foods stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.89. 892 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 655,938. Simply Good Foods has a twelve month low of $32.94 and a twelve month high of $45.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.60 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $316.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Simply Good Foods will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

