GFG Capital LLC Takes $238,000 Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

GFG Capital LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 30,869 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,814,000 after buying an additional 3,707 shares in the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 181.3% during the 4th quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 10,515 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 13,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 55,510 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,397,000 after buying an additional 4,408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

XOM traded down $3.81 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $81.03. 296,394 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,119,986. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.25. The company has a market cap of $341.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.07. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $52.10 and a one year high of $105.57.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $90.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.57 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business’s revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 11.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.37%.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,142,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $100.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Argus upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $92.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.48.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

