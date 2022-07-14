NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by GFG Capital LLC

GFG Capital LLC cut its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,758 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,907 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 0.9% of GFG Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,839,722 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $52,304,441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,591,440 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,888,133 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $12,287,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505,461 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,364,911 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,342,404,000 after acquiring an additional 88,332 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,279,217,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,026,064 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,536,987,000 after acquiring an additional 304,829 shares during the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $408,298.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,320.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded down $2.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $148.97. 291,161 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,013,484. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $140.55 and a 1-year high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.65, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $168.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.37.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.29%.

NVDA has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $345.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $365.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on NVIDIA to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on NVIDIA to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.15.

NVIDIA Profile (Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.