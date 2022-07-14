ProVise Management Group LLC Has $1.47 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 40.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,377 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA traded down $2.67 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $148.97. 291,161 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,013,484. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $168.48 and a 200-day moving average of $218.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.75. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $140.55 and a one year high of $346.47. The firm has a market cap of $372.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.65, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.64.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.29%.

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $408,298.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,320.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 139,694 shares of company stock worth $22,850,524. 4.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $217.00 to $182.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on NVIDIA from $370.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. New Street Research raised NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on NVIDIA to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.15.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

