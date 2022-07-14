Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Atlas Private Wealth Advisors

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors cut its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 59.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,864 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Chevron were worth $884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Solidarilty Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth about $328,000. Guardian Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth about $493,000. Petix & Botte Co acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth about $290,000. Mill Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC now owns 28,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center For Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. Cowen reduced their target price on Chevron from $179.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Chevron from $181.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Chevron from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Chevron from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Chevron from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.85.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded down $5.15 on Thursday, reaching $132.84. 80,279 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,209,896. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.86 and a fifty-two week high of $182.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $161.25 and a 200 day moving average of $152.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.14.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 17.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.38%.

In other Chevron news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $2,134,394.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,138.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph C. Geagea sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total value of $8,685,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,909.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 561,726 shares of company stock valued at $94,057,396. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

