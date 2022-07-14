First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $6.03 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Chevron in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on CVX. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $179.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.85.

In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,805 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $928,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,676,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 478 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total value of $80,882.38. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,577.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 561,726 shares of company stock valued at $94,057,396. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVX traded down $5.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $132.84. The company had a trading volume of 80,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,209,896. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $161.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.32. The stock has a market cap of $261.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.14. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $92.86 and a 12-month high of $182.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 17.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.38%.

Chevron Profile (Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.