ProVise Management Group LLC Sells 519 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

ProVise Management Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 519 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,105,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $179.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $181.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Chevron from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Chevron from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.85.

In related news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $2,134,394.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,138.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.09, for a total transaction of $757,123.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 561,726 shares of company stock valued at $94,057,396 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded down $5.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $132.84. 80,279 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,209,896. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $92.86 and a 1 year high of $182.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $161.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The business had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 17.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 53.38%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

