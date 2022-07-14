Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Receives $846.60 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $841.50.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EQIX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $780.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Equinix from $875.00 to $765.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Equinix from $673.00 to $714.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Equinix from $860.00 to $880.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th.

Get Equinix alerts:

In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $658.39, for a total value of $658,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,905,196.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.91, for a total transaction of $32,595.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,449,495.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,126 shares of company stock valued at $742,362 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Equinix by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 1,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Peterson Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the first quarter worth $211,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter worth $441,000. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Equinix stock traded down $9.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $616.11. 695 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 488,886. Equinix has a fifty-two week low of $606.12 and a fifty-two week high of $885.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.07 billion, a PE ratio of 114.09, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $659.91 and a 200 day moving average of $707.54.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.46 by ($4.84). Equinix had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 7.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Equinix will post 25.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a $3.10 dividend. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 228.78%.

Equinix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.