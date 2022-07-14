Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $127.57.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TRI. CIBC upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRI. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 15,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,606,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the first quarter worth $297,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 10.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,553,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,083,000 after acquiring an additional 148,403 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 18.9% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 41,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,550,000 after acquiring an additional 6,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 5.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,148,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $669,181,000 after acquiring an additional 340,895 shares during the last quarter. 21.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRI stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $104.51. 22,891 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,712. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Thomson Reuters has a 1-year low of $91.55 and a 1-year high of $123.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.91. The company has a market cap of $50.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.53.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 25.77% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were issued a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 25th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.98%.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

