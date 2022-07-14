Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Diligent Investors LLC

Diligent Investors LLC reduced its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,441 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,367 shares during the period. Chevron comprises approximately 0.9% of Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in Chevron during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,105,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Chevron by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on CVX. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $179.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.85.

NYSE CVX traded down $5.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $132.84. The company had a trading volume of 80,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,209,896. The company has a market capitalization of $261.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $161.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.32. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $92.86 and a twelve month high of $182.40.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. Chevron’s revenue was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 17.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.38%.

In other news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $2,134,394.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,138.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 11,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $2,064,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,249,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 561,726 shares of company stock valued at $94,057,396 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chevron Profile (Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.