3,064 Shares in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Acquired by Guardian Financial Partners LLC

Guardian Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000. Chevron comprises about 0.5% of Guardian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,105,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 65.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on CVX. Truist Financial cut their target price on Chevron from $181.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Chevron from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Chevron from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Chevron from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Chevron from $179.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.85.

CVX traded down $5.15 on Thursday, hitting $132.84. 80,279 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,209,896. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $92.86 and a twelve month high of $182.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $161.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.32. The firm has a market cap of $261.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.14.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 17.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.38%.

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $928,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,676,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 55,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.94, for a total value of $9,226,264.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,263.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 561,726 shares of company stock worth $94,057,396 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

