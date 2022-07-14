Solidarilty Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 1,911 Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Solidarilty Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $1,105,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

CVX traded down $5.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $132.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,209,896. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $92.86 and a 52-week high of $182.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $161.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.32. The company has a market capitalization of $261.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The business had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 17.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.38%.

In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 55,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.94, for a total value of $9,226,264.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,263.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.09, for a total value of $757,123.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 561,726 shares of company stock worth $94,057,396 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Societe Generale cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Cowen cut their price target on Chevron from $179.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Truist Financial cut their price target on Chevron from $181.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays raised their price target on Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Chevron from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.85.

Chevron Profile (Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.