Petix & Botte Co Acquires New Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Petix & Botte Co acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,784 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Clarity Financial LLC increased its position in Chevron by 2.2% during the first quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.4% in the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. LCM Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.9% in the first quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 7,306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 30.7% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 21,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded down $5.15 on Thursday, hitting $132.84. The company had a trading volume of 80,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,209,896. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $92.86 and a 52-week high of $182.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $161.25 and a 200 day moving average of $152.32. The company has a market cap of $261.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.14.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The company had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 17.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.38%.

In other news, EVP Mark A. Nelson sold 117,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $18,721,778.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,662.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $2,134,394.31. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,543 shares in the company, valued at $628,138.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 561,726 shares of company stock valued at $94,057,396 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Chevron from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Chevron from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.85.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

