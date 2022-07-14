KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for KeyCorp’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on KEY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on KeyCorp from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price target on KeyCorp from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.82.

KEY opened at $16.53 on Monday. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $16.69 and a twelve month high of $27.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.85. The stock has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). KeyCorp had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. KeyCorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be issued a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 31.58%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in KeyCorp during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in KeyCorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 83.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

