Sciencast Management LP Purchases Shares of 20,900 Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST)

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 20,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MVST. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Microvast in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,572,000. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Microvast in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,490,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Microvast in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,669,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Microvast in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Microvast by 1,640.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 469,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 442,574 shares during the last quarter. 32.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Microvast stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.14. The company had a trading volume of 5,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,991,258. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.22. Microvast Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.06 and a fifty-two week high of $15.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.28.

Microvast ( NASDAQ:MVST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $36.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.35 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Microvast Holdings, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Craig Webster bought 287,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.57 per share, for a total transaction of $737,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 315,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $809,747.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Yanzhuan Zheng sold 136,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $681,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,983,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,915,045. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 550,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,400,420. 21.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Microvast from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st.

Microvast Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures battery systems for electric vehicles and energy storage systems. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2.It also designs, develops, and manufactures battery components, such as cathode, anode, electrolyte, and separator.

