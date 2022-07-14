Sciencast Management LP Makes New Investment in Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III)

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Information Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Information Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Information Services Group by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Information Services Group by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 16,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Information Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. 52.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Information Services Group alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Information Services Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:III traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.79. 381 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 744,842. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.73 million, a PE ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.72. Information Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.41 and a 12-month high of $9.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $72.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.06 million. Information Services Group had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 19.97%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Information Services Group, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from Information Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Information Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.06%.

In related news, Director Bruce Pfau sold 13,560 shares of Information Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total transaction of $89,902.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 132,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,827.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

About Information Services Group (Get Rating)

Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Information Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Information Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.