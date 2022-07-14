20,320 Shares in Innovid Corp. (NYSE:CTV) Acquired by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Innovid Corp. (NYSE:CTV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Innovid in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,434,000. Diker Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovid during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,394,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Innovid by 305.1% during the first quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 25,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 19,128 shares during the last quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovid during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,826,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Innovid during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000.

Shares of CTV stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.18. 101 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,097. Innovid Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $1.62 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.78.

Innovid ( NYSE:CTV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.86 million during the quarter.

Innovid Corp. operates an independent software platform that provides ad serving and creative services. The company offers advertising services for the creation, delivery, and measurement of TV ads across connected TV, mobile TV, and desktop TV environments to advertisers, publishers, and media agencies.

