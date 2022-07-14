Sciencast Management LP Buys Shares of 11,834 Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT)

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 447.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $182,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Rackspace Technology during the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rackspace Technology during the fourth quarter worth $245,000. 95.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rackspace Technology alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RXT. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Rackspace Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

Shares of NASDAQ RXT traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.37. 2,690 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 901,799. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.30, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.32. Rackspace Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.99 and a 1-year high of $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $775.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.45 million. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 6.30% and a positive return on equity of 14.99%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rackspace Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackspace Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.