Sciencast Management LP Makes New Investment in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI)

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Options Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Universal Technical Institute during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Invenire Partners LP bought a new stake in Universal Technical Institute during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,863,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 111,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 14,764 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 70.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Universal Technical Institute stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,696. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.42. The company has a market capitalization of $254.75 million, a PE ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.62. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.34 and a 52 week high of $11.45.

Universal Technical Institute ( NYSE:UTI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.13. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 31.96%. The company had revenue of $102.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.20 million. As a group, analysts predict that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Argus raised shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com cut shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Universal Technical Institute currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

In other news, CEO Jerome Alan Grant sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total transaction of $181,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 87,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,340.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation and technical training programs in the United States. The company provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians. It also offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

