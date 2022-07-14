15,549 Shares in Enochian Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB) Bought by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Enochian Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Enochian Biosciences by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Enochian Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enochian Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $272,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Enochian Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Enochian Biosciences by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Enochian Biosciences alerts:

ENOB stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.10. 3,671 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,335. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.20 million, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.98. Enochian Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.42 and a 52 week high of $13.78.

Enochian Biosciences ( NASDAQ:ENOB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Serhat Gumrukcu sold 253,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $2,027,944.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,273,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,184,472. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 35.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Enochian Biosciences (Get Rating)

Enochian Biosciences, Inc, a pre-clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical and biological products for the human treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), influenza and coronavirus infections, and cancer. The company's lead candidate includes ENOB-HV-01 for autologous HIV curative treatment; ENOB-HV-11, a preventative HIV vaccine; ENOB-HV-12, a therapeutic HIV vaccine; and ENOB-HB-01, a coopting HBV polymerase.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enochian Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enochian Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enochian Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.