Sciencast Management LP Takes Position in SomaLogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGC)

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in SomaLogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 18,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SLGC. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SomaLogic during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SomaLogic during the fourth quarter valued at $170,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SomaLogic during the fourth quarter valued at $273,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of SomaLogic during the fourth quarter valued at $290,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SomaLogic by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the period. 58.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SomaLogic stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,426,080. SomaLogic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.20 and a 12 month high of $14.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.26 and a 200 day moving average of $7.35.

SomaLogic ( NASDAQ:SLGC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). The business had revenue of $22.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.30 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SomaLogic, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SLGC shares. Cowen cut their target price on SomaLogic from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Cowen cut their target price on SomaLogic from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on SomaLogic from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, SomaLogic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

SomaLogic, Inc operates as a protein biomarker discovery and clinical diagnostics company in the United States. It develops slow off-rate modified aptamers (SOMAmers), which are modified nucleic acid-based protein binding reagents that are specific for their cognate protein; and offers proprietary SomaScan services, which provide multiplex protein detection and quantification of protein levels in complex biological samples.

